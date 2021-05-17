Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer

Ogilvy has appointed Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer, handing her responsibility for creative across 132 offices in 83 countries.

She takes over from Piyush Pandey, who has been made chairman of global creative and continues as chairman of Ogilvy India.

Taylor becomes the first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position. Prior to joining the WPP agency, she had been global chief creative officer at Publicis-owned Leo Burnett since May 2019, before leaving earlier this month. Her appointment marks her return to Ogilvy, where she previously held roles including global executive creative director, before departing in 2016 to join FCB.

In her latest role, Taylor will oversee creative at Ogilvy's five business units: advertising, PR, experience, health and growth and innovation. She will work alongside deputy global chief creative officer Joe Sciarrotta.

Andy Main, Ogilvy's global chief executive, said: "Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy's ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, business-changing impact for our clients."

Taylor added: "There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I'm looking forward to working with Ogilvy's incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world."

Ogilvy has won several new global accounts, including Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA, Zippo and Enterprise Holdings.