Ben Bold
Added 49 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer

Taylor becomes first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position.

Liz Taylor: Ogilvy's new global chief creative officer
Liz Taylor: Ogilvy's new global chief creative officer

Ogilvy has appointed Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer, handing her responsibility for creative across 132 offices in 83 countries.

She takes over from Piyush Pandey, who has been made chairman of global creative and continues as chairman of Ogilvy India.

Taylor becomes the first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position. Prior to joining the WPP agency, she had been global chief creative officer at Publicis-owned Leo Burnett since May 2019, before leaving earlier this month. Her appointment marks her return to Ogilvy, where she previously held roles including global executive creative director, before departing in 2016 to join FCB.

In her latest role, Taylor will oversee creative at Ogilvy's five business units: advertising, PR, experience, health and growth and innovation. She will work alongside deputy global chief creative officer Joe Sciarrotta.

Andy Main, Ogilvy's global chief executive, said: "Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy's ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, business-changing impact for our clients."

Taylor added: "There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I'm looking forward to working with Ogilvy's incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world."

Ogilvy has won several new global accounts, including Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA, Zippo and Enterprise Holdings.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

May 13, 2021
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021