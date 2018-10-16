Jeremy Lee
Ogilvy promotes Dede Laurentino to CCO

He will work alongside ECDs Charlie Wilson and Jules Chalkley.

Ogilvy UK: Laurentino and Frohlich
Ogilvy UK: Laurentino and Frohlich

Ogilvy UK has turned to Andre Laurentino, an internal appointment, as its creative leader.

Laurentino, known as Dede, takes on the role of chief creative officer but will retain his responsibilities as global lead on the Unilever brand Dove. He will be supported by executive creative directors Charlie Wilson and Jules Chalkley. Laurentino will report to chief executive Michael Frohlich as Ogilvy UK integrates its 200-strong creative team into one unit.

Ogilvy UK stressed that Laurentino is not a direct replacement for Mick Mahoney, who left last month, but rather part of a "flatter, more nimble structure". The agency is in the process of hiring a chief strategy officer to replace Kevin Chesters, who departed earlier this month.

Frohlich said: "Today’s environment requires empowered, agile, multidisciplinary teams that can react to the real-time, changing demands of our clients. Our transformational strategy is focused on delivering game-changing and effective creative solutions that will define the future of our industry.

"Change is never easy, but creativity remains the beating heart of our business, a constant across all our capabilities and crafts. Ogilvy is an agency built on ‘experimentation with ideas, governed by intuitive hunches’, to quote our founder, David Ogilvy. If we are not bold enough to try new things and dare to operate differently, nothing will change."

Laurentino added: "It is an incredible honour to be at the helm of a creative powerhouse like Ogilvy in the UK. We’ll completely strip back the separation across the agency, making Ogilvy’s creative offering seamlessly integrated and, what’s even more critical, truly open and collaborative.

"The ECDs of Ogilvy UK will be further empowered, with even more creative say and autonomy. Clients are changing, the marketplace is changing and the breed of creative is changing. Our new proposition ensures creativity is felt at every level of the business. Exciting times lie ahead."

Laurentino's appointment follows the hiring of Clare Lawson to the new position of chief customer officer.

