Ogilvy UK appoints James Brook-Partridge as head of moving image

Ogilvy UK has appointed James Brook-Partridge as head of moving image – a new role created as part of the recent restructure.

Brook-Partridge has spent the past decade in senior production roles at Ogilvy and Hogarth in Asia-Pacific. He was regional head of broadcast production in Hong Kong and then Singapore from 2009, and in 2015 became regional head of production at Hogarth & Ogilvy – a position that involved establishing the partnership between the two WPP shops as the integrated in-house production arm of Ogilvy.

Starting his career at M&C Saatchi, Brook-Partridge moved to Ogilvy London in 2004, where he worked for five years.

Brook-Partridge’s work has won 15 Cannes Lions, including four golds.

Dede Laurentino, chief creative officer at Ogilvy UK, said: "I've personally seen James work his magic on many projects and I'm sure we'll all benefit from that now. He has a rare combination of skills and experience for what clients need in 2019 and beyond."

Brook-Partridge added: "Coming home to Ogilvy is fantastic. It’s all the better still to be joining at such an exciting time. I’ve worked with many of the creatives here before and together we will be able to make some phenomenal work."