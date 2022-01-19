Ogilvy UK appoints Jo Arden as group CSO

Ogilvy UK has appointed Jo Arden, the chief strategy officer at Publicis.Poke, as its CSO across the business.

In her new role, Arden will lead a 97-strong strategic department working across Ogilvy's five business areas (advertising, content, brand, experience and PR). Ogilvy, which has clients including Sainsbury's Argos, on below the line, and Cadbury, on PR, has not had someone in the group CSO role since Kevin Chesters held it briefly in 2018.

When she starts in late April, Arden will report to Fiona Gordon, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, and work alongside her and the agency's group creative leaders, Andre Laurentino, chief creative officer, and Jules Chalkley, executive creative director.

Gordon, formerly chief client officer EMEA at Ogilvy, who was promoted to her current role in May last year, said: "Jo is a planning star – she is sharp, ambitious, but has huge warmth and integrity. Her passion to grow clients' brands and help them make an impact is second to none."

Arden has a wealth of experience in leading strategy across disciplines and business segments: when she started her current role in June 2020 she was the first CSO across the newly merged ad shop Publicis London and formerly independent digital agency Poke. At the Publicis Groupe-owned shop, she has worked on brands including Morrisons.

Prior to joining Publicis.Poke, Arden was the chief strategy officer at MullenLowe Group UK, which includes the ad agency and other disciplines, between 2017 and 2020. She previously worked at behavioural specialist 23red from 2011 as the head of strategy.

Arden said: "My ambition for Ogilvy is simple. Help people do great thinking that drives great work and that helps clients fulfil their ambitions. I believe our craft has the potential to truly change people's behaviour, and nowhere is that so true as at Ogilvy.

"I'm so excited to build on the incredible heritage of the business and help create truly modern, relevant and effective communications for such terrific clients."

Publicis.Poke is yet to announce Arden's replacement.

John Hadfield, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, said: "I've loved working with and getting to know Jo. She's a class act with great personal and professional values, making her a great partner. I really look forward to watching her career develop further and further."