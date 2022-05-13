Ogilvy UK nabs Karmarama's Laura Vipond and says goodbye to Nina Jasinski

Ogilvy UK has appointed Laura Vipond as chief growth officer upon the departure of Nina Jasinski who will be leaving after seven years at the agency.

Jasinski will be leaving her positions as global managing director of new business and chief marketing officer to focus on her life and passions outside of the industry.

She joined from her role as chief marketing officer at Engine in 2015.

“After seven years growing and winning at Ogilvy I’ve decided that it’s time to go and reconnect with my family and follow up on some of the things I’ve always wanted to do," she explained.

“I’ve known Laura since she joined the agency world and she will be brilliant as chief growth officer. I wish her, the team and the network continued success.”

Fiona Gordon, chief executive at Ogilvy UK, said: “We would all like to thank Nina for her tremendous contribution to our growth and her passion and commitment to leading our new business success over the years. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Vipond joins from Karmarama – now part of Accenture Song since Accenture Interactive merged agencies – where she spent nine years, most recently in the role of managing partner.

In her new role, she will oversee Ogilvy’s new business teams across all five areas of business, including advertising, experience, PR, consulting and health.

She will be responsible for the agency’s growth strategy, focusing on new and existing markets and key network client opportunities.

Vipond has also previously worked as head of new business at Elvis and was co-chair of the IPA new business and marketing group.

In addition, she is also a Wacl Future Leaders Award-winner and a founder of Futures, a network for the award’s alumni in partnership with Wacl and Nabs.

"Ogilvy UK has that killer combination of legacy, drive and relevance, and I am thrilled to be joining this calibre of team at a time of real momentum,” Vipond explained.

“I shall be propelling Ogilvy UK into a new chapter of growth and showcasing how borderless creativity can impact business to continue building on their stellar client list. I can't wait to bring my passion for pitching to the table."

Liz Wilson, managing director at Accenture Song, said: “Laura is the consummate new business professional; she’s had an epic nine years here at Karmarama, and now Accenture Song, and we’re so proud of what she’s achieved, but this is just the sort of meaty new opportunity she will ace, and we wish her all the very best with it.”

Gordon said she was “thrilled” to have Vipond onboard as chief growth officer and added: “Laura is a business growth giant – her vision, ambition and determination is combined with empathy, energy and a love of creativity.

“Her passion to help clients have the right partners, demonstrate impact and build winning teams is exactly the skillset we need.”