Ogilvy UK promotes PR chief Frohlich to CEO

Frohlich was head of Ogilvy PR EMEA

Frohlich takes on the role from Annette King, who resigned at the end of last year to run Publicis Groupe’s UK operations.

He will be responsible for further integrating all of Ogilvy’s previously separate business units under the new One Ogilvy operating system spearheaded by the global chief John Seifert.

Seifert described Frohlich as "very outcome-orientated and he has a great creative mindset and leadership style. He exudes a creative sensibility". Seifert said that the fact Frohlich has not risen up through the traditional advertising agency route helps to reframe Ogilvy from being predominantly a creative agency to a broader creative network.

"David Ogilvy’s creative DNA was very much about a diverse range of experiences and we want Ogilvy to represent a wide culture of creativity", Seifert said.

Seifert added: "We didn’t actively avoid hiring a chief from an advertising agency background but we are trying to send a big signal that it’s important to us to have people with diverse career experiences and an amazing mix of talent."

Seifert said that Frohlich has three main goals for his first year as chief executive: to sustain the momentum of Ogilvy in the UK; to drive home the One Ogilvy integrated operating system through a new brand proposition and identity that will be unveiled in April; and to demonstrate through the agency’s work greater accountability and value to clients, underlining Ogilvy’s premium positioning.