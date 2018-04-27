Ogilvy UK reveals new management team

Michael Frohlich: Ogilvy CEO oversaw changes

Alongside the chief executive, Michael Frohlich, there are five newly-created roles as Ogilvy consolidates its agency sub-brands under a single P&L.

Charlie Rudd, previously the chief executive of Ogilvy & Mather, becomes chief client officer; Kevin Chesters, previously chief strategy officer at Ogilvy & Mather, takes the same role within the new group; Clare Lawson, previously the managing director of OgilvyOne, becomes chief delivery officer; Clare Donald, the former chief production officer at Ogilvy & Mather, takes the same role; and Ann Higgins, the previous managing director of Ogilvy Red, is made chief consulting officer.

They join the existing roles: Nina Jasinski, chief marketing officer; Kirsty Wilson, chief talent officer; John Cornwall, chief operating officer; and Emma De La Fosse, chief creative officer. De La Fosse will work alongside fellow chief creative officers Mick Mahoney and Charlie Wilson.

The changes were announced to the agency this morning and followed a period when the senior team was put on consultation.

The agency consolidation process is global but started in the US at the beginning of 2017 under the leadership of Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide chairman and chief executive, John Seifert.



Separately, Jo Coombs quit as chief executive of OgilvyOne last month.

Michael Frohlich, the chief executive of Ogilvy UK, said: "As the rate of fragmentation continues throughout the industry, we have built a model for Ogilvy which reflects the changing needs of our clients and our talent. A model that is agile and diverse in nature, and best equipped to make brands matter in an ever-changing environment.

"This change is a shift in culture for the agency which signals to our talent that by removing walls, processes and silos of any sort, there is far greater opportunity as creative marketers to produce brilliant work that puts our clients ahead of the pack. I strongly believe there’s nothing 1,200 brilliant creative problem-solvers can’t achieve together for our clients or each other."

Frohlich was promoted in February to UK chief executive from his previous role as Ogilvy PR's EMEA chief. He replaced Annette King who resigned at the end of last year to run Publicis Groupe's UK operations.



For a full interview with Frohlich, see May’s edition of Campaign.