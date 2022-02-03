Ogilvy UK unveils coaching-for-all scheme

On Time to Talk Day, Ogilvy UK has launched a scheme offering personal coaching to every employee in what it claims is a first for the industry.

Coaching platform Thrive Partners will provide this employee support online. Thrive has more than 200 coaches ready to help people cope with issues such as isolation, anxiety, fears around public speaking and navigating entrepreneurship.

Ogilvy is making the support available to people in every department, from apprentices upwards.

It offers three sessions a year, which can be taken at any time, and can be used for professional growth or personal wellbeing.

Fiona Gordon, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, stressed the importance of employee wellbeing for the company’s “creative and cultural success”.

Gordon said: “Combine the coaching sessions with 3:2 hybrid working, improved menopause support, a Safelives partnership tackling domestic abuse, company access to Unmind [a mental health wellbeing platform for workplaces], counselling and our outstanding Leadership Academy – together they manifest borderless creativity.

“Ogilvy was known as the University of Advertising, now we are becoming the University of Life.”

Gavin Sutton, head of learning and development at Ogilvy UK, said that “coaching can be life changing” and explained how the agency wants to “bust the myth” of coaching only being for senior people and their work-related issues.

“Thanks to Ogilvy, we are now making coaching fully inclusive, for all, at the time of need and for the reason they need it," he said.

Pam Bateson, chief executive and founder of Thrive Partners, said: “A coach-like culture enables individuals at every level of their organisation to explore their full potential and overcome personal obstacles.

“The benefits show up in talent retention, attraction, and achievement, and are amplified in the creative industry where there is a strong correlation between a happy, healthy team and commercial success.”