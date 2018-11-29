Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ogilvy UK voluntary redundancy results in almost 50 departures

Redundancy option was open to all staff.

Frohlich: Ogilvy UK chief executive
Frohlich: Ogilvy UK chief executive

Ogilvy UK has completed its voluntary redundancy programme, which will result in the departure of fewer than 50 staff.

The business offered the option to all employees in October after bringing its separate agency brands together and insisted that it was not a cost-cutting move.

Following the completion of the process, Michael Frohlich, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, said the programme affected less than 4% of staff, equating to around 50 people.

Campaign reported in May that there were 1,200 employees in the business after it merged Ogilvy & Mather, OgilvyOne and Ogilvy PR to become Ogilvy UK.

That figure preceded a string of high-profile departures, including chief strategy officer Kevin Chesters, chief creative officers Mick Mahoney and Emma de la Fosse, chief client officer Charlie Rudd and chief production officer Clare Donald.

Strategy partner James Whatley announced he would be among the people to leave in his personal newsletter at the end of last week.

Frohlich said: "As planned, we have completed a limited redundancy programme affecting less than 4% of our workforce in select areas of the organisation in the UK. These actions are part of Ogilvy UK's transformation, as we focus on strengthening the agency for the future by investing in the areas that will bring the greatest value to our clients and support our own growth as a business."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond