Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ogilvy's Mark Lainas joins BBDO in top innovation role for Europe and Mars

BBDO has appointed Mark Lainas to the dual role of chief innovation officer for BBDO Europe, and global chief innovation officer for Mars, Inc.

Lainas: will work across BBDO’s European offices
Lainas: will work across BBDO’s European offices

Lainas is one of several senior figures to leave Ogilvy UK following its restructure, along with chief client officer Charlie Rudd, chief production officer Clare Donald and Jo Coombs, the chief executive of OgilvyOne - one of the Ogilvy sub-brands that has ceased to exist.

Lainas joined the WPP agency in 2012 as chief innovation officer. In January 2017, he was promoted to managing director in charge of behavioural interventions agency Ogilvy Change, and performance social media agency Social.Lab.

Before joining Ogilvy, Lainas held roles at Proximity, Red Brick Road and Glue Isobar.

In his new role, he will work across the Omnicom network’s European offices to support local agency capability, as well as taking charge of innovation for Mars, which is BBDO’s biggest global client. BBDO works on all three units of the Mars business: confectionery, food and petcare.

Lainas will be based in London and report to St John Walshe, managing director of BBDO Europe.

Walshe said: "Our agency chief executives and clients are challenged with constant change. Some of it transformative but other parts massively distracting.  

"Mark’s hire is an investment by us in ensuring that BBDO clients benefit from deep strategic partnership and a full spectrum of services at both a global and local level."

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to get creative, get organised and get more business

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

How to get creative, get organised and get more business

AGENCY
Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

AGENCY
How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago

How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

August 08, 2018

How is digital out of home better than TV?