Old El Paso uses conversations to power restaurant

Old El Paso will use diners’ conversations to power elements of its pop-up restaurant.

The event on 20 September, part of the "Make some noise" campaign, will celebrate the new National Fajita Friday. The brand created the day to "encourage the nation to sit and eat with their friends and family".

Via specialist microphones placed at each table, the noise generated by diners can be turned into energy through piezoelectric technology. The more conversation the table engages in, the more electrical volts will be produced.

To get the chatter going, each table in the Spitalfields pop-up will have a push button that will dispense a card containing a "conversation starter". The fajitas will also have thought-provoking questions "toasted" on to them. The restaurant will be styled with neon signs and Mexican street art featuring fun questions.

As the battery fills up and reaches certain voltage levels, it will unlock special features, such as a margarita tap, table lighting and warm tortillas. If conversation runs out, the battery will start to discharge. There will be a prize for the table that generates the most amount of electricity during the evening.

Lionel Morgado, brand manager, Mexican food, at Old El Paso, said: "We wanted to create a fun space where friends and family are encouraged and rewarded for really connecting in a meaningful way with one another over a delicious meal. And when people sit together over a Mexican, it creates happy noise and genuine connections."

Grey London is working alongside Made Up Ltd to deliver the project.