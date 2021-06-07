Old tech v new tech

In 1970, John Seely Brown (JSB) was professor of Advanced Computing Science (specialising in artificial intelligence) at the University of California.

He was fascinated by Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center), where all the most forward-thinking computer developments were happening.

But while PARC was inventing the future, it just wasn’t connecting with the public.

Computers were still seen as dry and technical, only for a few specialised professionals.

JSB was thinking about this as he spoke to PARC’s founder and chief scientist, Jack Goldman.

After they discussed PARC and the future, Goldman asked if JSB had any questions.

JSB said: “Just the one Jack, how come you have two telephones on your desk?”

Goldman said: “Well, this is the old one I’ve always had. This other one is the new one we all have to have. It’s got every function possible but it’s so complicated I don’t have time to learn how to use it. So when it’s an important call, I just use the old one.”

And that’s when the light went on in JSB’s head.

The difference between those making the technology, and those who should be using it.

Even the chief scientist at PARC couldn’t be bothered to learn the new technology.

And JSB realised they had it the wrong way round, they were trying to make new technology dictate to people.

But, just like economics, it doesn’t work that way.

They were trying to make supply dictate demand when, in fact, demand dictates supply.

So JSB began to introduce anthropologists, sociologists and psychologists into the process.

Scientists who could think about the people the technology was supposed to be for.

By ignoring those people, they had been over-complicating simple things.

At this time, Xerox’s main income came from copiers in virtually every office in America.

When there was a problem with a copier, Xerox sent a technician to fix it.

These visits were time-consuming, and customers were unhappy because the copier was offline while the technician located the problem.

But Xerox did have one technician who was really fast and popular with his customers.

In fact, the technician had become known as “Mr Troubleshooter”.

So JSB asked him what he did that was different.

The technician said: “Well, suppose this copier here had an ‘intermittent, image quality fault’, what would you do?”

So JSB looked in the handbook, which said: “Print out 1,000 copies, sort through until you locate the bad ones, then compare the faulty ones against the original.”

The technician said: “If you print 1,000 copies at five seconds per copy, that’s 200 minutes, or three hours. Plus all that wasted paper and ink.”

JSB asked him what he did that was different.

The technician said: “I walk over to the waste bin and turn it upside down. I know every copy in there is bad, that’s why it was thrown away. Then I compare them against the originals and I’ve got my answer. Saves three hours printing plus a ton of paper and all that ink.”

Ten years later, Steve Jobs would use the thinking JSB developed at PARC to revolutionise the world of computers.

He would start with people and what they wanted, instead of starting with technology and what it could do.

Jobs understood the whole point is to give people what they want and need.

Not to invent new things just because you can.

The right way is to identify a consumer opportunity and work backwards.

Demand dictates supply, not the other way round.

Advertising should learn from that.



Dave Trott is the author of The Power of Ignorance, Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three