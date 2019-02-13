Omar Oakes
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Oliver hires Rodrigo Sobral as global creative chief

Former R/GA ECD will lead global creative work for in-housing specialist.

Oliver: Martin and Sobral
Oliver: Martin and Sobral

Rodrigo Sobral, former executive creative director at R/GA London, has joined in-house specialist Oliver as global chief creative officer.

Reporting to founder and chief executive Simon Martin, Sobral will be responsible for the agency’s creative output across global clients, including Unilever. 

Sobral is no stranger to working in-house for brands, having launched in-house brand transformation consultancy RDS x Partners after his 2017 departure from R/GA, where he spent almost five years.

During his time as vice-president and executive creative director at R/GA London, the agency tripled in size and won more than 200 creative awards internationally, including Cannes Lions and D&AD Pencils. The agency's work for Beats by Dre is among some of the most famous sports ads in the past decade and was named the "World's most creative partnership" by Campaign in 2016. 

Sobral started his career in Brazil with stints at J Walter Thompson and Y&R, before opening his boutique creative shop Loo/SP. He moved to the UK in 2005 to become Unit9’s creative director, leaving in 2007 to work on Nike at AKQA. 

The move to Oliver reunites Sobral with George Prest, who was also an executive creative director at R/GA London until he left in 2016 to join You & Mr Jones as a partner.

Oliver, whose parent company Inside Ideas Group sold a majority stake to You & Mr Jones last month, specialises in helping brands take marketing services in-house. Inside Ideas Group also owns Dare and Adjust Your Set.

Martin said: "Rod is a whole brain thinker. He has the ability to combine culture, storytelling and technology to build and transform brands, which is an invaluable part of Oliver’s ambitious next chapter.

"Our new relationship with You & Mr Jones gives our clients access to an impressive array of marketing tech and who better to give the keys to than a man with such a brilliant track record in creativity and innovation?"

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Celebrating ingenious use of online video

Celebrating ingenious use of online video

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
MEDIA
Facebook fund £250k industry hack to celebrate Campaign's 50th

Facebook fund £250k industry hack to celebrate Campaign's 50th

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
Trust, trade and transformation in advertising

Trust, trade and transformation in advertising

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Product of the Year: a nod to the conscious consumer

Product of the Year: a nod to the conscious consumer

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago