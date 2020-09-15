Gurjit Degun
Oliver hires Wunderman Thompson's Simone Forster to lead Unilever's in-house agency

She will oversee 21 offices that serve the Unilever business.

Forster: reports to Richard Stainer, chief executive for global clients
Simone Forster, chief growth officer at Wunderman Thompson, is joining U-Studio – Oliver's dedicated in-house agency for Unilever – as its global managing director.

She will report to Richard Stainer, chief executive for global clients, and lead the 21 U-Studios around the world alongside Shannon Kalkstein, global editor-in-chief.

Forster takes over from Alison Katter, who has been promoted to a new global managing director role across a range of clients. Katter launched U-Studio in 2016.

Forster has worked at Wunderman Thompson for more than a year and was director of client partnership at J Walter Thompson before that. The two agencies merged in 2018. She has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Stainer said: "Simone's record in leading global accounts speaks for itself, but it is her passion for both her clients' business and her people's wellbeing that truly shines through.

"She shares our human values, our dedication to effectiveness and our unwavering commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity."

