Omar Oakes
Added 5 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Oliver taps Chloe McCloskey as Unilever's in-house agency content chief

Former AKQA account director will play lead role in delivering U-Studio's content output.

McCloskey: previously worked at AKQA and Booking.com
McCloskey: previously worked at AKQA and Booking.com

Oliver has appointed former AKQA account director Chloe McCloskey to the new role of global head of content and communities for Unilever’s in-house creative agency U-Studio.

McCloskey is tasked with enhancing U-Studio’s communications across media platforms and will work across Unilever’s stable of brands, including Radox, Axe/Lynx and Marmite.

She will report to Richard Stainer, Oliver’s chief executive, global clients. Stainer, former chief executive of  TBWA\London, joined Oliver last year. McCloskey will also work with Shannon Kalkstein, U-Studio's global editor-in-chief.

Unilever, the world’s second-largest advertiser by media spend, partnered Oliver to launch U-Studio in 2016 as an in-house digital agency that specialises in creating "needs-based content", along with social and digital advertising at scale. Unilever has claimed that U-Studio has cut costs by 30% compared with using traditional ad agencies

McCloskey spent five years at AKQA London, starting as Nike UK’s social media manager and ending her tenure as group account director for Nike western Europe. She is credited with building an agency team of content makers and social media experts across Europe to support Nike’s consumer marketing efforts.

She has also held roles as global content and editorial lead (brand) at Booking.com and publisher of digital magazine Le Cool London – a guide to culture in the capital that she oversaw for 13 years.

Stainer said: "Many brands debate whether to bring social in-house. Chloe’s appointment is symbolic of U-Studio’s commitment to manage their brands’ messages globally and from one dedicated team. It means that the business can have one synchronised approach to achieving its goals: to unlock their teams’ fullest creative capability and to lead compelling conversations with their audiences online."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020