Oliver taps Chloe McCloskey as Unilever's in-house agency content chief

Oliver has appointed former AKQA account director Chloe McCloskey to the new role of global head of content and communities for Unilever’s in-house creative agency U-Studio.

McCloskey is tasked with enhancing U-Studio’s communications across media platforms and will work across Unilever’s stable of brands, including Radox, Axe/Lynx and Marmite.

She will report to Richard Stainer, Oliver’s chief executive, global clients. Stainer, former chief executive of TBWA\London, joined Oliver last year. McCloskey will also work with Shannon Kalkstein, U-Studio's global editor-in-chief.

Unilever, the world’s second-largest advertiser by media spend, partnered Oliver to launch U-Studio in 2016 as an in-house digital agency that specialises in creating "needs-based content", along with social and digital advertising at scale. Unilever has claimed that U-Studio has cut costs by 30% compared with using traditional ad agencies

McCloskey spent five years at AKQA London, starting as Nike UK’s social media manager and ending her tenure as group account director for Nike western Europe. She is credited with building an agency team of content makers and social media experts across Europe to support Nike’s consumer marketing efforts.

She has also held roles as global content and editorial lead (brand) at Booking.com and publisher of digital magazine Le Cool London – a guide to culture in the capital that she oversaw for 13 years.

Stainer said: "Many brands debate whether to bring social in-house. Chloe’s appointment is symbolic of U-Studio’s commitment to manage their brands’ messages globally and from one dedicated team. It means that the business can have one synchronised approach to achieving its goals: to unlock their teams’ fullest creative capability and to lead compelling conversations with their audiences online."