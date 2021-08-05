Fayola Douglas
Olympics skateboarding sensation Sky Brown fronts Yoplait content campaign

Short-form videos will encourage families to get active and compete in challenges.

Yoplait has launched a YouTube Shorts channel to support its Team GB "Moments of gold" campaign, spearheaded by skateboarding Olympian Sky Brown, the 13-year-old who took bronze in women's skateboarding at the Tokyo Games.

YouTube Shorts are vertical videos that are up to 60 seconds long. The short-form content will enable Yoplait to encourage families in the UK to get active and enter the campaign competitions during the Olympics. The YouTube Shorts series by Digital Voices will feature the UK family content creators and Brown.

Brown said: "As someone with my own YouTube channel, I was thrilled to join Yoplait for this first-ever YouTube Shorts branded campaign during Tokyo. I really loved their concept of 'Moments of gold' that's all about encouraging families with their kids to the idea of fun and play with Team GB and the Olympics and I want to be able to inspire as many kids to do the same with my skateboarding."

For "Moments of gold", created by Space, six Olympians were brought on board to motivate families to participate in fun sporting style challenges as part of a video-led social media content plan run across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Viewers can enter to win prizes including meeting a Team GB athlete.

The Team GB ambassadors will participate in challenges, some alongside their own children. The full line-up includes rock climber Shauna Coxsey , karateka Jordan Thomas, badminton player Chris Langridge, tennis coach Leon Smith, rower Helen Glover and Brown, Team GB's youngest summer Olympian.

Arjoon Bose, head of brand experience Europe and Australia at parent company General Mills, said: "We're incredibly proud to launch the world's first branded YouTube Shorts channel on Yoplait inspired by our Team GB campaign with Digital Voices.

"Being a pioneer in leveraging YouTube Shorts is a key part of that spirit of experimentation making us the first as an enterprise to tap the untapped potential it holds as a digital format.''

There is also a bespoke on-pack promotion as part of Yoplait's alliance with Team GB as the Official Yogurt Partner.

The campaign will run until mid-August, coinciding with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

