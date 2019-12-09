Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

OMD EMEA appoints development and performance chiefs

Positions are newly created, coming on back of strong growth.

Sagarduy and Stroh: appointments complete OMD EMEA leadership team
Sagarduy and Stroh: appointments complete OMD EMEA leadership team

OMD EMEA has appointed Oliver Stroh as chief development officer and Cristina Sagarduy as chief performance officer.

Stroh, who has been chief executive of OMD Germany since 2014, overseeing 900 staff across offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich, will take on the EMEA role from 1 January. He will have responsibility for the network’s 78 offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, working on the strategies of multinational client accounts, as well as helping to drive new business.

Sagarduy’s arrival sees her return to OMD after nine years working outside the agency. In her new position, she will head performance and tap into her digital experience across search, programmatic, social and affiliate marketing.

Stroh will be succeeded in his existing role by Susanne Grundmann, who is currently chief strategy officer at OMD Germany.

Guy Marks, who was made chief executive of OMD EMEA in 2018, said that the new roles would help the agency "deliver better decisions, faster".

He continued: "I feel very privileged to be able to welcome someone as experienced as Oliver into the role of chief development officer. He has an unrivalled knowledge of our business. He is uniquely qualified to take those learnings and export that highly successful behaviour to all our markets in the region."

Sagarduy was most recently vice-president of performance marketing at automotive business MotorK. Before that, she spent four years at Net-a-Porter, where she oversaw the in-housing of the brand’s performance marketing. She left OMD at the end of 2010, having been EMEA managing director of search for two-and-a-half years.

Marks said that Sagarduy brought with her "a different perspective to the agency, particularly regarding in-housing, where she has seen the best and the worst close up".

He added: "Her challenge is to work with our client and strategic leaders to elevate the performance mentality and behaviours, ensuring they are embedded throughout the agency."

OMD said the appointments were made on the back of strong business performance across the network, which was ranked number one out of six in 2019 projected global network billings (at $19.6bn) by COMvergence.

Stroh and Sagarduy's appointments complete Marks’ senior additions to OMD EMEA’s leadership team. The duo join recent chief client officer additions Kelly Parker and Andy Tomkins and chief strategy officer Mark Murray-Jones.

Earlier this year, Manning Gottlieb OMD chief executive Tim Pearson was appointed to chief executive across OMD Group UK.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

December 03, 2019