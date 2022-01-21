Shauna Lewis
OMD EMEA appoints first head of ecommerce

The role will build on OMD EMEA’s ecommerce capabilities.

Parweez Mulbocus: previously held roles at OMD UK and PHD Global Business
OMD EMEA, part of Omnicom Media Group, has appointed Parweez Mulbocus as head of ecommerce.

A new role in the company, it marks a promotion for Mulbocus, who has been a part of OMG for three years. She has previously held positions at OMD UK and PHD Global Business.

Mulbocus will be responsible for developing strategies for marketplaces, e-retail, and direct customer communications, using the agency group’s end-to-end planning process OMD Design and its data platform Omni.

Mulbocus said she was “thrilled” to join OMD EMEA, and added: “Ecommerce has become the primary profit-generating source for many businesses in the last few years. Our ecommerce services are built to aid our brands to navigate this ever-changing space every step of the journey.”

Mulbocus will report to chief performance officer, Cristina Sagarduy.

Sagarduy said: “There is a growing diversity of skills needed to succeed and Parweez’s retail knowledge, vision and positive energy make her a fantastic complement to our already existing commerce expertise in intelligence, media activation, and content optimisation.”

OMG is the media services division of Omnicom Group and recently appointed an EMEA chief executive, Guy Marks.

