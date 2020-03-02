Omar Oakes
OMD and PHD reopen after coronavirus scare

Employee was tested for coronavirus.

OMD UK: open again

OMD and PHD have reopened their London offices today (Monday) after an employee was tested for coronavirus. 

The Omnicom media agencies, based in London's Fitzrovia, had closed last week after an employee who visited Sydney for work via Singapore was tested for the virus. OMD's Sydney office also closed in response on 27 February. 

OMD UK sent staff home on 25 February as a precautionary measure, while sister shop PHD (whose office is next door) followed suit hours later and advised employees to work from home. 

Omnicom had also postponed global travel to or from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, northern Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

Dentsu in Japan also shut its office last week after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

