Omar Oakes
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

OMD strikes it lucky with £30m Betway win

Global online bookmaker Betway has appointed OMD UK to run its £30m UK media account after a competitive pitch.

OMD strikes it lucky with £30m Betway win

The Omnicom agency won the account after a competitive pitch that involved four agencies. AAR assisted with agency selection.

The business moves from Starcom, which had worked with Betway for seven years until the end of last year. OMD will start working on the account from next month.

Betway plans to launch a global campaign in 2019 to support its growth into new markets. 

The brand, which offers online poker, casino and bingo as well as sports betting, is the shirt sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United.

It has also recently kicked off a review of its UK creative account after splitting with Above & Beyond.

Anthony Werkman, chief executive of Betway, said of OMD: "Over the course of the detailed selection process, they demonstrated not only their technical competency, but also their shared commitment to demonstrating our ‘For the love of the game’ philosophy.  

"The possibilities this partnership presents us in the UK are incredibly exciting. We look forward to OMD keeping the Betway brand front of mind among our target audience, while adhering to the strict responsible marketing principles that run throughout our business."

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?