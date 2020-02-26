Omar Oakes
OMD UK office shuts over coronavirus scare

One of the UK's biggest media agencies is among the first of the country's major businesses to send people home after an employee travelling from Asia showed "flu-like symptoms".

OMD: doors closed with note saying security is on patrol

OMD UK, the Omnicom media planning and buying agency, has temporarily shut its London office and sent staff home after an apparent coronavirus precaution.

Several sources have told Campaign that staff have been sent home and the office is being shut for two days. One source said they were told an OMD staff member had returned to the office from international travel and was being tested for coronavirus.

OMD UK, part of Omnicom Media Group, is based in London's Fitzrovia and is due to move across the capital later this year to Omnicom's UK headquarters in Bankside.

Campaign visited the office at 4.45pm today and the office front door was shut, with a note saying that security is on patrol.

Update - 5.30pm - Omnicom official statement

An Omnicom Media Group UK spokeswoman told Campaign: "Earlier today, we became aware of an employee showing flu like symptoms, who had returned a few days ago from a trip to Australia with a flight connection through Singapore.

"As a precautionary measure, and until definitive results of the employee’s coronavirus test is confirmed, we are asking OMG employees at our Fitzrovia offices to immediately work from home.

"OMG UK employees have been informed that, whilst the risk of the test being positive is minimal, every precaution is being taken to protect their health and wellbeing.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance provided from the Government and expect to reopen these offices on Monday pending the results."

