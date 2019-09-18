Ben Bold
OMD UK poaches Vizeum's Charlie Ebdy to be CSO

Ebdy replaces Alison Ashworth, who left OMD after just a year.

OMD: Ebdy, Pearson and managing director Laura Fenton
OMD UK has recruited Vizeum's Charlie Ebdy as chief strategy officer.

Ebdy, who is currently in the same position at Vizeum, will join OMD in November and report to group chief executive Tim Pearson. At OMD, Ebdy will oversee strategic thinking and held develop products.

He replaces Alison Ashworth, who joined in August 2018 but left earlier this year to go on a sabbatical. 

Ebdy started his career at Rocket before joining Vizeum in 2011 as associate director. He later became strategy director and then head of strategy, before taking up the top strategy position in 2015.

At Vizeum, he was part of the agency's management team and worked as strategy lead on clients including Camelot, Ikea and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Pearson said: "Charlie has a brilliant mind and is fiercely ambitious. I have no doubt that he will make a big impact on our people and our clients. We cannot wait for him to join the OMD UK family, where he will help us break new ground as we go from strength to strength."

Ebdy added: "I’ve had a fantastic time at Vizeum, but I couldn’t think of a better place for the next phase of my career than OMD UK. It’s a great privilege for me to join the team and I cannot wait to start."

Pearson was promoted from chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD to his current role in the summer.

