OMD UK promotes Vicky Fox to chief planning officer

OMD UK has promoted Vicky Fox to chief planning officer with immediate effect.

Fox joined the agency in 2013 as head of implementational planning, before being promoted to head of media planning in 2015. She then rose to the position of managing partner, head of connections planning, last year.

Before OMD, Fox was head of planning at Thinkbox and head of implementational planning at Manning Gottlieb OMD.

In the new role, Fox will oversee a team of 40 who will deliver media plans for OMD’s clients, which include Barclays, Daimler, Lidl and McDonald’s. She will also have responsibility for the development of tools to help OMD clients navigate the "changing and complex media landscape in which they operate", the agency said.

Last year, Fox was named one of Campaign’s top 10 media planners.

The promotion follows the recent appointment of Charlie Ebdy as chief strategy officer and the promotion of Jonny Barker to head of client leadership.

Laura Fenton, managing director at OMD UK, said: "Vicky has elevated our media planning output to new levels, setting the standard not only for our agency but for the industry. She has been instrumental in turning media into a source of competitive advantage for our clients and in bringing new business to OMD UK. We are excited for what is coming next."