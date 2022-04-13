OMG UK bolsters senior team with appointment of chief people officer

Omnicom Media Group UK has appointed Claire Douglas-Pennant as chief people officer.

She replaces Jennifer Healy, who was recently appointed chief people officer at Brainlabs.

Douglas-Pennant joins from NBC Universal, where she was the HR global director for international home entertainment across 12 countries in EMEA and APAC.

Prior to joining NBC Universal in 2016, Douglas-Pennant was the HR lead at Metro Media and DMG Group and, before that, she ran the HR function for Pearson.

In her new role, she will build and support the team for OMG UK and report directly to OMG’s UK chief executive Dan Clays.

Douglas-Pennant said: “It’s a really exciting time to create a talent agenda which builds on OMG UK’s people-first culture, ensuring we have an employee experience that sets us apart, and excites and grows our highly talented people across the full agency network.”

Douglas-Pennant will work closely with America Lopez, who has also been appointed to a new role at the agency: people director, group projects and operations.

Lopez will enhance the agency’s HR infrastructure and deliver people and culture projects. Prior to this role, Lopez was global HR director, head of organisational development, at Kantar.

Jackie Randhawa has also recently been appointed as director of talent marketing, another new role for the agency.

Clays said: “I am delighted to have Claire, America and Jackie join our business to ensure we are developing the most progressive, attractive and rewarding experience for all of our people, and future employees, across the Omnicom Media Group business in the UK.

“They bring a wealth of experience, new ideas and their collective appointment is a reflection of how much of a priority growing and retaining our talent is across all of our agencies.”

The roles coincide with three new initiatives at OMG: a “work from anywhere” policy of up to two weeks a year; flexible public holiday entitlement which allows workers to choose holidays outside the Christian calendar that are meaningful to them; and a transitioning at work policy, which supports those undergoing medical transition or changing gender expression.

OMG UK is the media division of Omnicom Group.