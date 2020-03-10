Gurjit Degun
Added 42 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

OMG UK creates special edition of Time Out to welcome agencies to Bankside

PHD is moving to new location today and OMD will follow suit on 17 March.

Time Out: special edition includes local recommendations
Time Out: special edition includes local recommendations

Omnicom Media Group UK has partnered Time Out London to create a special edition covering Southwark as its media agencies PHD and OMD make the move to Bankside.

PHD’s staff is moving to the new location today and OMD will follow suit on 17 March. Both are currently located in Fitzrovia.

Time Out London: The Southwark Edit was written by Time Out’s branded content team and is made up of interviews with OMG staff, their local recommendations as well as a guest editor’s note from Dan Clays, OMG UK chief executive.

The business has also produced a series of digital out-of-home activations outside the Bankside office, as well as at London Bridge, Blackfriars and Waterloo stations.

Clays said: "For the first time, we will have all our agencies housed under one roof, with their own very distinctive spaces across Bankside, providing clients and agencies with access to all OMG UK capabilities in one location to further enhance their propositions. The move to Bankside will be a brilliant opportunity to connect and collaborate with the wider Omnicom agency talent in new exciting ways.

"To welcome PHD and OMD UK to Bankside, we wanted to mark the occasion with some exciting and engaging activity. The partnership with Time Out was the perfect opportunity for us to inform those new to the area about their new office location whilst also being creative and fun."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
MEDIA
Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Promoted

March 06, 2020
How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

March 05, 2020
4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

March 03, 2020