Omnicom and Deliveroo launch ITV's first Data Match campaign

Omnicom Media Group and Deliveroo are the first companies to use Data Match, ITV’s new data-targeting product that allows advertisers to use their own data to target and measure video-on-demand campaigns.

Data Match is part of Planet V, ITV’s addressable ads platform, and is a key part of the UK’s biggest broadcaster’s strategy to increase inventory and ad revenue through ITV Hub, its VOD service.

It means, for the first time, advertisers can use their own customer data for targeting across ITV Hub, as well as uncover customer-journey insights that are specific to their customers’ viewing behaviours and preferences.

ITV is working with Omnicom’s client base as the launch agency partner and Deliveroo as the first brand partner.

Dean Weaving, head of display, video and social at Deliveroo, said: "Activating our data is pivotal to our growth plans in 2021, so working with the UK's biggest broadcaster to unlock value and drive our business outcomes will give us the best possible launchpad to supercharge our customer acquisition plans."

Data Match is meant to provide evaluation and analytics across major post-campaign outcomes, such as branding impact, customer engagement or whether the produce or service was purchased.

ITV has created Planet V and Data Match in partnership with InfoSum, the UK tech company that specialises in a privacy-first approach to identity and data management.

InfoSum has a “data bunker solution” which means advertisers are not required to upload their first party-data to Planet V. Instead it uses “non-movement-of-data protocols”, which enable two or more parties to match and combine datasets.