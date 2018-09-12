Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Omnicom Media Group and PHD launch VW-dedicated global data unit

PHD and Omnicom Media Group have created a unit dedicated to their Volkswagen client that will tap into and analyse anonymous data generated by people researching cars online.

Omnicom Media Group and PHD launch VW-dedicated global data unit
Omnicom Media Group and PHD launch VW-dedicated global data unit

Dubbed Engine, the agencies' new approach will go live in Q4, and will be used to reach prospective car buyers at various points around purchase.

Engine pools specialists from Omnicom agencies PHD, Annalect and Adylic to support technical operations, audience building, dynamic creative and performance reporting. The unit will be managed across Omnicom Media Group by PHD.

The teams will be based in four regional hubs — in London, New York, Singapore and Miami — to service local VW and PHD programmatic buy-optimisation teams who manage local campaigns.

PHD has run test cases in Italy, France and Spain, which saw effectiveness and efficiency boosted by between 30% and 300%.

Paul Hawkey, PHD's global business leader for VW, said: "This is an exciting step forward for both PHD and Volkswagen. By creating these unique, hub-based teams with technical expertise, data analytics and creative, local PHD and Volkswagen can fully leverage the programmatic media and technology landscape to drive improved results for our client."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

September 12, 2018

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

September 11, 2018

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away