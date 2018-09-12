Omnicom Media Group and PHD launch VW-dedicated global data unit

Dubbed Engine, the agencies' new approach will go live in Q4, and will be used to reach prospective car buyers at various points around purchase.

Engine pools specialists from Omnicom agencies PHD, Annalect and Adylic to support technical operations, audience building, dynamic creative and performance reporting. The unit will be managed across Omnicom Media Group by PHD.

The teams will be based in four regional hubs — in London, New York, Singapore and Miami — to service local VW and PHD programmatic buy-optimisation teams who manage local campaigns.

PHD has run test cases in Italy, France and Spain, which saw effectiveness and efficiency boosted by between 30% and 300%.

Paul Hawkey, PHD's global business leader for VW, said: "This is an exciting step forward for both PHD and Volkswagen. By creating these unique, hub-based teams with technical expertise, data analytics and creative, local PHD and Volkswagen can fully leverage the programmatic media and technology landscape to drive improved results for our client."