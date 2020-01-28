Omnicom media network seals Google tech stack certificate

Omnicom Media Group is taking aim at performance media after becoming the first advertising agency network to be able to sell the full range of tools within Google’s ad tech stack.

The group, which includes OMD UK, Manning Gottlieb OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, said it is only the 11th UK company to receive the certification.

It means that OMG UK is now fully licensed and certified to sell the full suite of tools within the Google Marketing Platform, including Display & Video 360, Campaign Manager, Analytics 360 and Search Ads 360. Big agency networks are increasingly exposed to competition from independent performance shops such as Jellyfish, MightyHive, Croud and Incubeta DQ&A that can give advertisers ownership of their Google tech stack.

Rival network agencies are GMP partners at differing levels of capability, such as WPP’s Essence, MediaCom, Mindshare and Wavemaker; Zenith (Publicis Groupe); and Merkle/Periscopix (Dentsu Aegis Network), according to Google’s partner list.

However, OMG UK is creating a central team that will provide support and re-sell to any client across the network.

To become certified, OMG UK had to complete a series of accreditations for each part of the GMP stack in addition to conducting a series of business interviews related to each GMP product. OMG UK also presented its entire GMP business strategy to Google.

Dan Clays, chief executive at Omnicom Media Group UK, said: "To be recognised by Google as a certified Google Marketing Platform partner is brilliant for OMG UK. The certification not only highlights the skills and proficiency using the platform across OMG UK. It also highlights the relationship between OMG UK and Google."

The certification should make OMG UK "even more competitive" in attracting new business, Clays added.