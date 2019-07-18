Omnicom posts 5.7% UK organic growth in Q2

Omnicom has posted 5.7% organic growth in the UK for the second quarter of 2019.

The owner of agencies including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB and TBWA in the UK reported group organic growth of 2.8%. Its advertising business posted a 4.4% organic growth.

Omnicom's worldwide revenue declined 3.6% to $3.7bn (£2.3bn) – something Omnicom attributed to "the negative effects of foreign exchange rates and disposition activity in excess of acquisitions over the past year".

When breaking this down, Omnicom said there was a 2.6% fall in revenue because of the "negative impact of foreign currency" and a drop in acquisition revenue.

Organic growth in the CRM consumer experience division rose 1.9%, in CRM execution and support it fell 2.6%, PR was up 1.3% and healthcare was up 8.4%.