Omnicom suffers 2.5% revenue fall in Q3

Omnicom has posted a 2.5% dip in revenue in the third quarter of 2019 and a 3% fall in net income – something that the company attributes to exchange rates and tax increases.

While the US-owned ad holding group reported that revenue fell 2.49% to $3.6bn in the third quarter compared with $3.7bn (£2.9bn) in the same period last year, Omnicom blamed the "negative effects of foreign exchange rates" and a "decrease in acquisition revenue". This contrasts with the 2.9% revenue growth that Omnicom reported this time last year.

While on the surface Omnicom's results look similar to Publicis' third-quarter figures, which saw the French group report a revenue decline of 2.7%, the latter's performance was mainly due to adspend cuts and the bedding in of acquisitions leading to management taking its "eye off the ball".

With net income totalling $290.2m in the third quarter, down 3% year on year from $298.9m, Omnicom said that its performance was hit by a tax increase of $18.2m and other charges. Without these, it said net income would have increased by 3.4%.

Across its global opertions, Omnicom said organic growth was up 3% in the UK, 2.7% in the US, 1.6% in euro markets, 0.4% in Asia-Pacific and 6.6% in Latin America. In the Middle East and Africa, growth fell 4.5%.

Organic growth was helped by an overall 3.4% hike in advertising worldwide, a 1.8% boost to CRM consumer experience and a 9.5% increase in healthcare. However, CRM execution was down 1.5% and PR fell 3.8%.