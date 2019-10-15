Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Omnicom suffers 2.5% revenue fall in Q3

Decline similar to Publicis' 2.7% drop, but driven by currency fluctuations.

Omnicom: wins this year include Virgin Media
Omnicom: wins this year include Virgin Media

Omnicom has posted a 2.5% dip in revenue in the third quarter of 2019 and a 3% fall in net income – something that the company attributes to exchange rates and tax increases.

While the US-owned ad holding group reported that revenue fell 2.49% to $3.6bn in the third quarter compared with $3.7bn (£2.9bn) in the same period last year, Omnicom blamed the "negative effects of foreign exchange rates" and a "decrease in acquisition revenue". This contrasts with the 2.9% revenue growth that Omnicom reported this time last year.

While on the surface Omnicom's results look similar to Publicis' third-quarter figures, which saw the French group report a revenue decline of 2.7%, the latter's performance was mainly due to adspend cuts and the bedding in of acquisitions leading to management taking its "eye off the ball".

With net income totalling $290.2m in the third quarter, down 3% year on year from $298.9m, Omnicom said that its performance was hit by a tax increase of $18.2m and other charges. Without these, it said net income would have increased by 3.4%.

Across its global opertions, Omnicom said organic growth was up 3% in the UK, 2.7% in the US, 1.6% in euro markets, 0.4% in Asia-Pacific and 6.6% in Latin America. In the Middle East and Africa, growth fell 4.5%.

Organic growth was helped by an overall 3.4% hike in advertising worldwide, a 1.8% boost to CRM consumer experience and a 9.5% increase in healthcare. However, CRM execution was down 1.5% and PR fell 3.8%.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
How are you using social?

How are you using social?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

October 08, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

October 08, 2019