Ida Axling
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Omnicom to withdraw from Russia in 'orderly' exit

The agency network is working with local partners to pull out of all of its investment positions in the country.

Omnicom: working with local partners to dispose of all investments in Russia
Omnicom: working with local partners to dispose of all investments in Russia

Omnicom has become the latest agency holding group to withdraw from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. 

The company said it is working with local partners to dispose of all of its investment positions in Russia. 

Omnicom said in a statement: “We have been planning an orderly process to ensure continuity of services for clients and to provide a future for our Russian colleagues some who have been with Omnicom for decades. We expect to finalise details shortly.”

The group added that it also has more than 200 colleagues in Ukraine and noted that, as the violence and humanitarian crisis continues, its “number one priority” is the safety and well-being of its Ukraine staff and their families. 

The statement continued: “We are in constant contact with our Ukrainian agency leaders and supporting our people with much needed humanitarian assistance, including transportation, accommodations, visa and working papers, translation services, relocation support, supplies and medical support.

“We continue to keep our affected colleagues in our thoughts and hope for peace.”

The move follows hot on the heels of Dentsu International's decision to exit Russia (16 March) and Publicis Groupe's announcement that it was cutting ties with Russia and handing over control of its agencies to local management (15 March).

On 4 March, WPP announced it was shutting its wholly owned operations in Russia. 

In addition, Interpublic, which has joint ventures with local partners and an affiliate relationship for media-buying, suspended its operations in Russia on 14 March.

Meanwhile, Havas has an affiliate relationship but no employees in Russia.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Nir Bar Sade on riding the scale-up wave

Nir Bar Sade on riding the scale-up wave

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
7 visions of TV's future

7 visions of TV's future

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
Sitecore's Paige O’Neill on smarter brand building in B2B

Sitecore's Paige O’Neill on smarter brand building in B2B

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Promoted

March 15, 2022