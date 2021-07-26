One hot collab: McDonald’s new burger McSpicy features in AJ Tracey music video

McDonald's is launching its new burger, the McSpicy, by having it featured in AJ Tracey's music video. The track Summertime Shootout from the artist's album, Flu Game, was described by the fast-food chain as "complementing the McSpicy perfectly".

Taking inspiration from 1990s summer BBQ vibes, the video features AJ Tracey, T-Pain and others, including Big Zuu, party from day until night. The Beverly Hills-esque house party is complete with a pool, low-riders, a McSpicy van and the burger itself. The video will be released in the coming weeks.

After going on sale on 14 July the McSpicy is currently outperforming any McDonald's chicken burger on record, the brand said. It consists of a chicken fillet with a spicy coating, served on lettuce and mayo in a toasted sesame seed bun.

Steve Howells, marketing and media director at McDonald's UK and Ireland, said: "This is our first-ever collaboration of this kind in the UK and featuring in the summer's hottest music video seems perfect for our hottest ever burger. We're delighted to partner with AJ Tracey on this campaign and cannot wait to see the full video later this summer."

The McSpicy launch will be supported by a social campaign, the #McSpicyDebate, asking those who have sampled the burger "How spicy is it for you?".