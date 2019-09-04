Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

One month left to enter Campaign Best Places to Work 2020

It is open to ad agencies, adtech businesses, media companies or a marketing division of a brand in the UK.

Best Places to Work: in partnership with Best Companies Group
Best Places to Work: in partnership with Best Companies Group

There is just one month left to enter Campaign’s Best Places to Work, an initiative that celebrates the top employers in UK advertising, media and marketing.

Campaign has partnered independent research company Best Companies Group once again to survey agencies, media owners and brands on their in-house policies for employees.

This can include flexible working, helping mothers come back to work after maternity leave, staff awaydays and commitments to diversity.

The award is open to ad agencies, adtech businesses, media companies or a marketing division of a brand. They must also be a publicly or privately held company and must have been in business for a minimum of one year.

Visit www.campaignbestplaces.com to find out more and to enter.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019