One month left to enter Campaign Best Places to Work 2020

There is just one month left to enter Campaign’s Best Places to Work, an initiative that celebrates the top employers in UK advertising, media and marketing.

Campaign has partnered independent research company Best Companies Group once again to survey agencies, media owners and brands on their in-house policies for employees.

This can include flexible working, helping mothers come back to work after maternity leave, staff awaydays and commitments to diversity.

The award is open to ad agencies, adtech businesses, media companies or a marketing division of a brand. They must also be a publicly or privately held company and must have been in business for a minimum of one year.

Visit www.campaignbestplaces.com to find out more and to enter.