One week to go to enter Media Week Awards 2019



There is just one week left to enter Media Week Awards 2019.

The most prestigious awards in UK commercial media reward agencies and media owners for their innovation, creativity and business impact.

Andrew Stephens, a founding partner of Goodstuff Communications, and Ella Dolphin, chief executive of The Stylist Group, are co-chairs of judges.

Categories include the highly prized Agency of the Year, Sales Team of the Year and Media Brand of the Year.

Other awards include Media Leader of the Year in partnership with executive search business The Lighthouse Company.

Judges for Media Leader of the Year include Mike Cooper, new chief executive of Omnicom Media Group in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Lorna Tilbian, chairman of City broker Dowgate Capital, and Kathleen Saxton, founder of The Lighthouse Company.

Deadline for entries is 4 July, after the early-bird rate runs out today (26 June).

The first round of judging takes place later in the summer and the final round is decided in the autumn.

The Media Week Awards will take place at Grosvenor House on 10 October at a black-tie dinner for more than 1,000 guests.

Last year, MediaCom won Media Agency of the Year, Guardian News & Media was crowned Sales Team of the Year and Hearst UK picked up Media Brand of the Year.

Cooper was the inaugural Media Leader of the Year in 2018.

Find out more about entries from sarah.fournier@haymarket.com or go to mediaweekawards.co.uk