Staff
Added 43 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

One week to go to enter Media Week Awards 2019

Deadline for entries is 4 July.

One week to go to enter Media Week Awards 2019


There is just one week left to enter Media Week Awards 2019.

The most prestigious awards in UK commercial media reward agencies and media owners for their innovation, creativity and business impact.

Andrew Stephens, a founding partner of Goodstuff Communications, and Ella Dolphin, chief executive of The Stylist Group, are co-chairs of judges.

Categories include the highly prized Agency of the Year, Sales Team of the Year and Media Brand of the Year.

Other awards include Media Leader of the Year in partnership with executive search business The Lighthouse Company.

Judges for Media Leader of the Year include Mike Cooper, new chief executive of Omnicom Media Group in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Lorna Tilbian, chairman of City broker Dowgate Capital, and Kathleen Saxton, founder of The Lighthouse Company.

Deadline for entries is 4 July, after the early-bird rate runs out today (26 June).

The first round of judging takes place later in the summer and the final round is decided in the autumn.

The Media Week Awards will take place at Grosvenor House on 10 October at a black-tie dinner for more than 1,000 guests.

Last year, MediaCom won Media Agency of the Year, Guardian News & Media was crowned Sales Team of the Year and Hearst UK picked up Media Brand of the Year.

Cooper was the inaugural Media Leader of the Year in 2018.

Find out more about entries from sarah.fournier@haymarket.com or go to mediaweekawards.co.uk

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
How to connect data and transform marketing results

How to connect data and transform marketing results

Promoted

June 25, 2019
The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

Promoted

June 25, 2019