One-word answers with BT's Zaid Al-Qassab

It has been a busy week for BT, with the announcement of a brand new consumer strategy, as well as the launch of the first of a trilogy of new ads showcasing the "magic" that BT brings its customers.

Al-Qassab, listed in Campaign’s Power 100 for the second consecutive year earlier this week, spoke to Campaign about his brew of choice and his plans for the summer.

Name the biggest challenge for marketers. Change

How about the most exciting thing about being a marketer right now? Change

What do you want most from your agency partners? Challenge

What social platform do you check first when you wake up? Family

What’s the most annoying buzzword in the industry? Digital

Tea or coffee? Decaf

Champions League or Stranger Things? Champions League (on BT Sport) - sorry, that’s five words...

What are you most looking forward to about the summer? Relaxing

What's your main goal for BT this year? Revitalisation

What will marketing look like in the future? Heart-warming

And we have to ask, home phone or smartphone? iPhone