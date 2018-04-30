Emily Tan
One-word answers with Group of Humans creative partner Chris Clarke

One of the industry's top creatives shares the best way to find top talent and the industry's most annoying buzzword.

A day after Chris Clarke ended his decade-long tenure with Digitas where he was its international chief creative officers, Campaign spoke to Clarke to learn about his new job at new consultancy Group of Humans

At the same time, we took the opportunity to find out where he thinks of the industry's future lies and a few other things. His answers are below.

What’s the biggest opportunity in advertising today? Leaving.

And the biggest challenge in advertising right now? Money.

What’s the most annoying buzzword in the industry? Transformation.

What's the most important quality a leader should possess? Empathy.

The future of the marketing and advertising industry is....? Different.

In which area does the industry need to improve the most? Collaboration.

Which social media platform do you use the most? Pub.

Programmatic advertising is a path to...? Media.

Fake news is....? Everywhere.

Influencers are....? Accidental.

Black Mirror: fact or fiction? Fact.

Consultants or creatives? Creultants.

Agree or disagree? "The holding company killed the creative hot shop." Disagree.

Is a rave still the best way to find the best creative talent? Yes.

