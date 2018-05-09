One-word answers with Sainsbury's Mark Given

The shock news of the Sainsbury's-Asda merger is the biggest to rock the retail industry in a decade. While the prospect of one mega retail brand is tantalising, the businesses plan to operate a dual-brand strategy, currently led on the marketing side of things by Mark Given for Sainsbury's and Andy Murray for Asda.

Campaign caught up with Given, who has been at the supermarket since 2013 and is one of our Power 100 marketers, to talk annoying buzzwords and the future of marketing.

His answers are below.

Name the biggest challenge for marketers Confidence.

What's the most exciting thing about being a marketer right now? Data.

What do you want most from your agency partners? Creativity.

What social platform do you check first when you wake up? WhatsApp.

What’s the most annoying buzzword in the industry? Millennial.

What will we see in your next ad? Energy.

Dancing wildly or karaoke? Karaoke.

What's your main goal for Sainsbury's this year? Distinctiveness.

What will marketing look like in the future? Trusted.

Shopping online or in-store? Both.

Favourite aisle? Beers, Wines & Spirits.

And we have to ask, self-service or real person? Self-service.