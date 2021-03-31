OnePlus mimics atmospheric phenomenon with moonbeam projection

OnePlus has recreated the atmospheric phenomenon known as a "moonbow" in an activation that continues the moon-focused creative explored in its ad "Lunarland" by Mother Shanghai.

Similar in nature to a rainbow, a moonbow occurs when the moon's light is reflected and refracted off water droplets in the air.

OnePlus recreated a moonbow by using high-powered light projections beamed through a wall of mist set under the light of the full moon, in front of London's Tower Bridge.

The "#TrueColors moonbow" has been inspired by OnePlus' partnership with camera maker Hasselblad, which gained the accolade of "first camera on the moon" during Nasa's first moon landing.

The OnePlus 9 Series features a Hasselblad camera and Hasselblad's natural colour calibration. In naturally occurring moonbows, the light is usually too faint to be seen by the human eye but the capabilities of the OnePlus 9 Series allow it to capture the phenomenon.

This activation, delivered by Red Lion, is part of the brand's #TrueColors campaign, encouraging people around the world to share pictures of what "true" means to them, reflecting their original stories and reversing the acceptance of the doctored and filtered images that have become custom.

Over the next four weeks, weekly themes will be set for entrees and each week Hasselblad photographer Julius Hirtzberger will choose a winner to receive a OnePlus 9 Series handset and other products.

Additionally, there will be a True World Experience competition, where six winners will be selected from their photo submissions to travel to one of six continents, documenting it all on the OnePlus 9 Series.

Kate Parkyn, associate marketing director, OnePlus Europe, said: "Moonbows are beautiful and rare and give those who see them the opportunity to witness a true natural phenomenon.

"By partnering with world-famous camera manufacturer Hasselblad to create the OnePlus 9 Series, we've given people the opportunity to capture their world in beautiful and natural colours, showing their true colours – and potentially win a chance to travel the world too."