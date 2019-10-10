OnePlus partners Google to create photographic gallery

OnePlus has partnered Google on a London photographic gallery to celebrate the launch of the new OnePlus 7T series handsets.

The adventure-themed exhibition, which opens on 12 October, will showcase images captured by National Geographic photographers and influencers using 7 Pro and 7T phones.

Guests will be able to interact with the images using Google Lens to view behind-the-scene clips of the photographers capturing the pictures. The videos will be overlaid on top of the images on show via augmented reality.

Visitors to the Covent Garden pop-up will also have the opportunity to try out and purchase the new handsets.