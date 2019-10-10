Fayola Douglas
Added 18 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

OnePlus partners Google to create photographic gallery

Exhibition features images captured on smartphones.

OnePlus: visitors can find out more about the images via Google Lens
OnePlus: visitors can find out more about the images via Google Lens

OnePlus has partnered Google on a London photographic gallery to celebrate the launch of the new OnePlus 7T series handsets.

The adventure-themed exhibition, which opens on 12 October, will showcase images captured by National Geographic photographers and influencers using 7 Pro and 7T phones.

Guests will be able to interact with the images using Google Lens to view behind-the-scene clips of the photographers capturing the pictures. The videos will be overlaid on top of the images on show via augmented reality.

Visitors to the Covent Garden pop-up will also have the opportunity to try out and purchase the new handsets.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now