OnePlus tours Europe with digital piano made from 17 smartphones

The Wild, the creative agency that is part of Jungle Creations, has turned mobile phones into piano keys in its latest campaign for mobile tech company OnePlus.

Enlisting the musical skills of pianist Karim Kamar, the agency created a piano made from 17 smartphones for a tour across Europe for a social media video, designed to promote OnePlus' strategy of bringing people together and encouraging them to connect this Christmas.

The piano, which was custom-built with a server, synthesiser and in-built speakers, toured public locations across Finland, France, Germany and the UK.

The Wild documented the tour in a video published by OnePlus across social platforms.

"Christmas is a crazy time and we’re all guilty of getting our head down and putting the blinkers on, with some blaming smartphones for adding to that disconnection. Instead, we worked with OnePlus to show that a smartphone can be used in a positive way this Christmas," Dylan Davenport, managing director of The Wild, said.

The work was created by Elin Klockare Jarlstrom, directed by Michael J Ferns and produced by Kirsty Dua and Oliver Warley.