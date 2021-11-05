Onken parent company hands UK media to Electric Glue

Electric Glue has won the UK media planning and buying brief for Swiss dairy company Emmi UK, which produces yoghurt Onken, Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese.

Group M’s M/SIX handles Emmi’s global media account, and Electric Glue has been chosen to focus on its UK business with an estimated annual media budget of £5m.

The independent agency won the business following a competitive pitch, managed by AAR, that involved Bicycle London and Yonder Media in the final round.

It has been handed a remit of improving the rate of sale and market growth, with new campaigns planned for launch in 2022. Electric Glue said it has already begun work on media plans for next year.

Emmi Group’s sales increased by 6.2% in the first half of 2021, including organic growth of 3.7%, partly due to the growth of its coffee-flavour milk brand. The company has pledged to become a net zero operation by 2050.

For Electric Glue, which also has Starling Bank, Rightmove, Trainline and Allbirds among its clients, it is a return to the dairy category for co-founders Simon Orpin and Kevin Brown. They devised the media strategy for Bartle Bogle Hegarty's "Rapping farmers" work for Yeo Valley around ITV's then-ratings darling The X Factor in 2010.

“We are excited to start work for such prominent and recognised premium brands. We love the ambition of the brief and can’t wait to employ our in-house abilities and proven ‘fewer, bigger, better’ approach to the Emmi UK business,” Electric Glue chief executive Pippa Glucklich said.

Emmi UK head of marketing Laura Graham added: “Electric Glue’s unique proposition resonates perfectly with us and what we want to achieve in the UK market. We’re delighted to start working with the team and to see their brilliant ideas come to life.”