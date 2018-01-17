Alex Brownsell
Onken returns to TV as sponsor of ITV's Lorraine

Dairy brand Onken has signed a 12-month deal to sponsor ITV's daytime magazine show Lorraine, as the brand looks to adopt a more "continuous" approach to marketing.

The agreement, managed by M/SIX, marks Onken’s return to TV advertising after a three-year hiatus, the media agency said. According to Nielsen figures, the brand had not spent on TV advertising since 2013.

Starting today, the "Onken It" campaign, created by George & Dragon, will also incorporate digital and social activation.

According to a statement by the brand, it marks a "step-change" in Onken’s advertising approach and its aim to engage women with children.

Laura Grove, head of marketing at Onken's owner Emmi, said: "In 2018 we wanted to reconnect with our audience and showcase Onken in interesting ways. With almost half of UK housewives watching the Lorraine show, this was the perfect partnership for us to reach our audience at a time when they are having breakfast and preparing for their day."

Anne Bailey, head of partnerships at ITV Breakfast, added: "The honest and light-hearted values of the Lorraine show reflect those of the Onken brand, which hand in hand will make for a must-watch campaign. We are also breaking into new territory with some exciting plans across the Lorraine and Onken digital platforms."

Earlier this month, Giffgaff replaced Domino's as sponsor of The Voice for its second series on ITV. 

 

