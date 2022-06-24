How online communities, first-party data and feta cheese are transforming e-commerce

When food blogger MacKenzie Smith posted a simple but delicious baked feta cheese recipe on TikTok, it amassed over three millions views, which led to a shortage of the cheese in some supermarkets. “It speaks to a trend in e-commerce where we are seeing the blending of shopping, entertainment and community,” said Kris Boger, general manager, global business solutions, UK at TikTok. “Communities are seizing upon a piece of creative content, which then sparks a viral trend.”

Boger was speaking at a Campaign roundtable discussion, in partnership with Criteo, to explore how brands, agencies and publishers can unlock the true potential of commerce media. His example of how just one post can go viral, shows the power of low-fi creative content and product discovery, which then links effortlessly to sales.

“We need to understand the generational changes,” said Nola Solomon, SVP, Go-To-Market at Criteo. “Shopping is becoming entertainment and the pandemic has accelerated that, but there are challenges from a legal standpoint with privacy, so we need to ask how we can continue to drive outcomes for brands with more creativity.”

Other panellists agreed that if brands are going to continue to grow in the busy digital marketplace, they need to be more innovative in bringing customers to brands, as well as diversifying their audiences.

Michael Greene, SVP, global strategy, retail media, at Criteo said: “It’s about how to get different teams working together and producing organic content delivered by the brand retailer. We need to get the right content and message in front of the consumer.”

“That’s how we will get people to buy a product they might never have considered for the first time – consumers have learned greater diversity in shopping experiences than ever before.”

The changing commerce landscape

When it comes to planning a successful digital marketing campaign, Jo Arden, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy said the answer is to start closing the loop between sales and marketing teams. “Nowadays, the brand is the commerce experience, it’s indistinguishable – we all need to move forward a bit faster on this. To reframe it, we have to break down those walls between our internal customer experience, commerce and old-fashioned advertising departments.”

People also expect a seamless customer experience online, and if the shopping transactions they make are not as smooth as Amazon, brands will suffer.

“Consumers expect to be able to buy everything, anywhere, at any time – if you are not offering that experience already, you become redundant,” said Alex Goat, CEO at Livity.

How people are discovering brands and shopping online is also changing fast and by working with different platforms, brands can help fast-track the marketing funnel. Boger said: “A lot of the impact comes from livestreams – it works best when someone is talking about a product or service. You can earn attention with great creative, and if it’s an entertaining piece of content, people will transact and engage,” he said.

Gemma Spence, vice president, global commerce transformation at VMLY&R, gave another example of how e-commerce is being transformed by clever, but simple tech ideas. “The high-end clothing brand Samsøe's came up with a sustainable solution to make it easy for people to resell their garments and extend the life of their clothing. They put a QR code or ‘Resell Tag’ in all their garments, which people can scan with their phone and with one click they can connect to Facebook Marketplace or Instagram, where they can resell that item.”

The social platforms facilitate the process by auto-generating images and words describing the style, size, colour and age of the garment. “To have that kind of seamless execution that is tied back to the brand is incredible,” she said.

Quality of data over quantity

With the death of cookies on the horizon, marketers are already turning to big publishers who enjoy captive audiences. Through matched first-party data, advertisers are able determine which products to recommend and what content will create richer experiences.

Ryan Buckley, head of digital at magazine publisher, Hearst UK, spoke about the power of publishers when it comes to targeting a specific audience. “In the commerce and data space, we have a really strong footing because we have a holistic view of our readers, which builds a level of trust. And it’s not just knowing about what they are buying – we know what their day-to-day habits are. We were not a traditional commerce player, but we have shifted towards it by working with affiliate networks. It’s about making sure partnerships join up very closely.”

Ashish Verma, global head of Bloomberg Media Studios added that the diversification of audiences will also be critical to long-term growth and the media company is working towards diversifying its majority high-net worth audience to include an equally ambitious, but younger demographic.

Caroline Chulick, marketing director at Hill's Pet Nutrition, also spoke about the importance of figuring out the one piece of data about your audience that’s most relevant to your brand. “It’s about quality over quantity. When I looked at our data, I realised I didn’t know one crucial thing – whether the customer had a dog or a cat – as a pet food marketer, how can I operate without that?

Now the company has expanded by partnering with vets to sell their products, which also gives them access to better data about their customers. It also offers discounts online and an ‘autoshop option’, which gives consumers the convenience of getting pet food delivered on a monthly basis. All of this has helped to improve brand “stickiness”.

Everything, everywhere, all at once

When thinking about where e-commerce is going, Nola Solomon at Criteo said the future of advertising will be omnichannel and omnipresent. “Our entire environment will become a commerce experience – whether that’s having personalised advertising popping up on screens while you’re walking through malls or making augmented reality more accessible to everyday people, we will be immersed,” she said.

“Even today, you can create commerce without any ‘real’ elements – in gaming you can exchange currency to buy things that are made of nothing but pixels. So we also need to ask how we can do more of that.”

Ogilvy’s Jo Arden said while e-commerce is about “actively helping people buy things they don't even know they want”, this also needs to be balanced with sustainability. “The challenge is to have an eye on the climate crisis, while at the same time talking about how to get people to buy stuff,” she said.

Bloomberg’s Verma said that the idea of community will be critical to the future of e-commerce and responsible, sustainable marketing. He said: “It’s about, ‘how do we foster a shared interest and ambition?” The publisher’s Bloomberg Green website, launched in 2020, helps high-end brands to communicate its sustainability efforts. “Tiffany & Co can have a conversation with their audience and clear up misconceptions about blood diamonds, by showing how they track a diamond from mine to finger.”

Overcoming fragmentation with organic discovery

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, said that the fragmented advertising ecosystem means it can be difficult to reach the right audiences. “We don't always have the time, money or margin to do anything interesting when you have to be across multiple platforms. The challenge is you have to have a different idea for different perspectives.”

TikTok’s Boger says that to improve brand discovery, it’s important to build communities and give audiences something in return. For example, its hashtag BookTok promotes and reviews new book releases, while PlantTok can be used by brands to reach indoor plant fanatics.

“It comes back to ‘what am I getting back for our data?’” said Alex Goat from Livity. “I am in love with my Spotify algorithm. I am happy about them knowing about my habits because it delivers the music experience I want. I almost look forward to the £10 coming out of my account.”

The group agreed that the right recipe for e-commerce success is starting with a base of rich data, adding a good dash of relevancy, and combining that with the right media to deliver the right ads in the right place – and whether you stir in a block of feta with that is up to you.

Around the table: Arvind Hickman, Media Editor, Campaign; Ryan Buckley, Head of Digital, Hearst UK; Jo Arden, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy; Kris Boger, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, UK, TikTok; Lucy Jameson, Co-founder, Uncommon; Ashish Verma, Global Head of Bloomberg Media Studios, Bloomberg Media; Alex Goat, CEO, Livity; Caroline Chulick, Head of Marketing, Hill’s Pet Nutrition US; Gemma Spence, Vice President, Global Commerce Transformation, VMLY&R Commerce; Michael Greene, SVP, Global Strategy, Retail Media, Criteo; Nola Solomon, SVP, Go-To-Market, Criteo