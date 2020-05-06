Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Online gambling ad impressions almost triple during lockdown

UK was among top 10 countries for paid gambling ads online last month.

Gambling ads: number of brands have pledged to stop TV and radio advertising
Gambling ads: number of brands have pledged to stop TV and radio advertising

Paid ad impressions for casino and gambling brands almost tripled in the UK over the past month, despite MPs calling for a moratorium on all betting advertising, new research has uncovered.

The study, by GoldenCasinoNews.com, also found that the UK was among the top 10 countries for paid gambling ads online last month, having recorded 112,818 between 5 April and 4 May – up 196% year on year.

MPs in the UK have been calling for a moratorium on all gambling advertising during the Covid-19 lockdown, when many people are staying indoors and potentially more prone to gamble online.

Last week, The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents major bookmakers including Paddy Power, Ladbrokes and Bet365, said its members would suspend TV and radio ads for a minimum of six weeks by 7 May (tomorrow). 

While the brands would continue to advertise online and across direct marketing channels, the BGC said members have "significantly dropped" such ads in an attempt to "commit to further increases in safer gambling messaging online". 

The BGC did not respond to comment on why gambling ads appear to have increased significantly in the past month.

Globally, paid ad impressions for casino and gambling brands have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic. The increase was 158% year on year over a three-week period last month.

During the 16th, 17th and 18th weeks of this year, the survey counted an average of 352,000 paid ad impressions. 

However, paid ad impressions are down year to date in 2020, due to a slump in online advertising by gambling brands when the pandemic first hit. Cumulatively, paid ad impressions up to the 18th week of 2020 stood at 6,409,590, down 9% on the same period last year.

The report added that the increasing number of paid impressions in recent weeks might be a "last move by advertisers" in an effort to grow their online user base before physical casinos and betting shops reopen in May in various countries. 

The data was acquired from Setupad, a company that develops and operates header-bidding technology. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020