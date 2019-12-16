OOH media owners signal programmatic push with Adsquare launch

Several of the out-of-home ad industry’s biggest players have signalled their intent to deliver more programmatically executed campaigns in real time by partnering Adsquare, the mobile-first data exchange.

JCDecaux, Kinetic and Posterscope are launch partners for Adsquare’s new Out of Home Planner, which is supposed to enable brands and media agencies to deliver programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns in real time.

The move means OOH media owners are set to provide even more digital advertising that can be created and bought automatically according to consumer data or factors such as weather and time of day.

Although online display ads have been executed programmatically in real time for several years, the technology only came to OOH last year when John Lewis & Partners launched a campaign for Home Solutions through Primesight and its BroadSign platform.

Digital inventory in the UK has grown substantially this year, according to figures by OOH trade body Route, while WPP’s Group M has reported that it has undergone internal changes in order to adapt to new ways of buying DOOH.

Adsquare’s technology enables advertisers to choose poster frame locations based on audience, spatial and movement data using an interactive visual-mapping interface.

This means brands can run cross-channel ad campaigns in real time and extend the campaign’s creative to mobile when a user is close to a digital poster’s location. Alternatively, the user’s mobile can be retargeted at a later date across any screen after they pass a poster location.

In terms of data, advertisers should also be able to gain audience insights to better personalise their campaigns and optimise their DOOH spend. Location-based audience data should also enable brands to analyse how consumer footfall within stores is given an uplift by their campaign.

Adsquare, which has its headquarters in Berlin, said it also owns proprietary pre-bid integrations with major demand-side platforms, including Adform, TabMo and The Trade Desk.

Paula Fernandez, head of data and technology at Kinetic, said: "The ability to quickly upload campaign frame locations and then overlay multiple audience data segments, real-world context and movement insights allows us to deliver campaigns with more relevance to consumers and even greater impact for our brand advertisers."

Editor's note (9.25am, 17 Dec): This story originally reported Clear Channel is also a launch partner for Adsquare's Out of Home Planner. This is not the case, Adsquare has now confirmed after publication.