OOH owners donate 6,000 sites to support #AllMenCan anti-violence campaign

PR agency Weber Shandwick has mobilised a coalition of charities and organisations, including White Ribbon UK, Our Streets Now, WeProtect, Help Me Angela, Beyond Equality and Good Night Out, to call for men to play a more active role in ending violence against women.

The campaign was conceived in the wake of the recent death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted while walking home through South London and then killed.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief and calls to improve safety for women on British streets.

A team from Weber Shandwick London has worked on a pro bono basis to organise and drive the campaign. The call to action is to encourage men to visit allmencan.org to learn how to be a better ally.

The campaign will be supported by thousands of outdoor advertising locations, with Clear Channel and JCDecaux donating more than 6,000 sites across the country.

In an email circulated to Weber Shandwick’s EMEA team, London managing director Helen Bennett said: “Like many, I have found the last few weeks unbearably sad. Tragic events, still impossible to comprehend, both in London and across the world, have put the issue of gender-based violence firmly into the spotlight.

“And, especially as a mother of three boys, I have wrestled with how we move forwards to dismantle a culture that allows this hate-filled violence to flourish. What more can we do, individually and collectively, to build a world where women can live without fear of abuse, harassment and assault?

“Against such a heavy context, I have been comforted and inspired by the work and passion of a small team in Weber Shandwick London. A team determined to use their anger and despair to fuel concrete action and change. A team that has worked in their own time, during long evenings and over the weekend, to bring a powerful call to action to life. A team of men and women that is now asking all men to step up.”

The #AllMenCan campaign aims to drive conversations about the role men must play in building a safer world for women (see video below).