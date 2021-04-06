Opel partners with Defected for live-stream festival

Car brand Opel – known in the UK as Vauxhall – is celebrating the launch of its new electric vehicle by partnering with Defected for a live-stream event.

The "A Less Normal Experience" will be broadcast on 9 April from locations across Europe for six hours. Purple Disco Machine will play from the rooftop of The Weekend Club in Berlin; Gorgon City, Melvo Baptiste and Sam Divine will perform from Defected's London HQ; Ferreck Dawn will play from the Classics Garage at Opel's HQ in Rüsselsheim, Germany; and Folamour will go onstage at Le Baou de Marseille, France.

A multi-channel communications approach aims to engage audiences via the music and a unifying love of dance, bringing people together virtually in a first-of-its-kind moment. Overlays of Opel's branding will appear on the content. The stream will be available across Defected’s YouTube & Facebook platforms.

Patrick Fourniol, vice president brand marketing at Opel, said: "With the new Opel Mokka, we are also addressing young communities – in bold, extrovert and surprising style.

"The Mokka arouses emotions and promises lots of driving fun. The campaign remix of Feeling Good is the right song for this. And a music event like the house DJ night is the next step. We're delighted that together with Defected Records we can offer all dance fans and the community this world-class DJ event, which will eclipse normal, everyday life for a few hours."

The project is part of the global launch campaign for the Opel Mokka, "Less Normal. More Mokka". Defected worked alongside Velocity McCann, the customised agency for Opel, on the campaign. The film's soundtrack Feeling Good by Humanity (DE) & Alina Lorfeo is an uptempo remix specially developed for Opel by Defected Records sub-label D4 D4NCE. A club mix of the track has also been released.

James Kirkham, chief business officer at Defected, said: "We're looking to do things differently. By leveraging house music as the common denominator to millions, we're giving modern consumers different ways into the Opel brand, and so showing off a new vehicle in a truly new engaging way.

"By simultaneously releasing our club remix of the track from the TV spot and embedding it onto promotional assets – leading to our virtual launch event – we're flipping the traditional marketing script and showing how the power of music can work way beyond a mere sync."

The Opel Mokka is available in Germany from 1 March, the UK from 25 March and France from 1 April.