Open for entry: Campaign UK launches 40 Over 40 Awards

The deadline is 15 April.

Campaign is launching an awards scheme to celebrate the industry’s stars aged 40 and above.

Campaign’s 40 Over 40 will honour people for their noteworthy contributions across advertising, marketing, media and technology – from groundbreaking creative work and head-turning innovations to outside-the-box thinking and award-winning campaigns.

It is particularly keen to recognise the industry’s hidden heroes; those who don’t often get the glory but who make things happen.

A panel of esteemed judges will decide the winners, who will be announced in June. The deadline for entries is 15 April. There is an early bird discount for those who apply by 1 April.

"Age should not be a barrier to success. That's why we're excited to launch this new award scheme to recognise adland's best talent aged 40 and over,” Kate Magee, Campaign’s associate editor, said.

“Careers are no longer linear. Whether it's taking a career break, switching careers or choosing a portfolio career, we don't all climb the same ladder. This is our chance to celebrate the achievements of our industry's hidden heroes."

