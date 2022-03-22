How is your open office policy going?

On this day in 2020 (23 March) Boris Johnson ordered UK citizens to stay at home. It was the beginning of two years of working from home. The initial plan was never to be as long as this, and once employees had settled into working from home, business leaders moved to thinking about the return to the office.

There was talk about hybrid working with models such as 3:2 whereby staff spend three days in the office and two at home. Other agencies considered fewer days in the office and some took the approach of going in when necessary such as when teams needed to work together on a pitch.

It was all talk, however, because as soon as offices opened, a new Covid-19 wave would sweep across the country and the nation was back to working from home.

Fast forward a couple of years and the false starts seem to be a thing of the past. Many offices are finally bustling, the streets of Soho are buzzing with workers popping out for lunch and the commute is pretty much as busy as it was before the pandemic.

So now that offices are finally open, how are businesses finding it?

Lori Meakin

Co-founder, Joint

We’re keeping many of the same principles we developed two years ago:



Make a special effort to watch out for each other.

People may be struggling for all kinds of reasons, from health worries to the atrocities in Ukraine or the trauma of Girl Q… It’s harder to read people’s body language on a screen; but it’s vital to remember to check in when we’re together too.



Use different kinds of work time positively.

We’re now together three days a week, and "WFWherever-suits-you-best" for the other two. So we use together-time for the activities that are best done IRL, and lean into the relative privacy of screen-based time too.



Make time to relax and have fun.

Being able to get together socially is a delight. And we continue to focus on mental and physical wellbeing from taking time for lunch, getting some fresh air or using the Calm app.

Laurent Simon

Chief creative officer, VMLY&R

Ever since hybrid working became the norm, we haven't set policies on a said amount of days our people need to be in the office each week. Who are we to decide that Tuesdays work better than Fridays or Mondays better than Wednesdays? All the knowledge we have gained over the last two years shows that personal circumstances vary from person to person.

Therefore, our new working weeks are built on the foundations of trust, respect and understanding – big client meeting or a pitch rehearsal? Yep, you'll probably be in. Got a day of admin and calls? Wherever works best for you.

Our people love the choice to Zoom in their PJs or to mingle together by the riverside, and I have been pleasantly surprised by the numbers of people who are choosing to come down to the Southbank each week mid-winter.

You don't need to be wise beyond your years to see that two years of Covid is two years too many – and I know that with our newly refurbed office opening in a few weeks and a British summer on the horizon, we'll be seeing more and more faces in real life soon.

Carly Avener

Managing director, Leo Burnett

It's wonderful to be back together. The energy, fun and quick two-minute chats that we've all been longing for are well and truly back and we're all the better for it.

Unsurprisingly, we're uncovering new things to consider as we migrate back to office life. After all, we all re-engineered our lives to be centred around our homes for two years and now we're working out how to make the office work well again for every individual, department and team.

This is refreshing and our agency is definitely better now we can be together again. Long may that continue.

Eileen Mannion

Vice president marketing, Google UK & Ireland

Transitioning to a hybrid working week is an adjustment for some and an absolute natural solution for others. At Google, we're encouraging colleagues to embrace the learning curve and be as mindful and understanding as possible to each other.

Our leaders are committed to a future of work that is flexible, so we're approaching this phase of return to office from a place of patience, mutual trust and respect.

Work from anywhere weeks, work from home extensions, transferring locations, or going fully remote, are just some of the options on the table for Googlers, alongside offering onboarding tips to make the most of inclusive hybrid meetings.

As you might expect from a company like Google, we're continuously experimenting with new space types in our offices, as well as tools and technology to make it easier for our employees to be productive, collaborate from anywhere, and feel more connected to each other.

Dara Nasr

Managing director, Twitter UK

Culture is such an integral part of working at Twitter, so to be able to bring so much of that to life again and have the opportunity to reconnect or meet new colleagues has been an incredibly important milestone for us here in London with our return to the office.

As a business we adjusted quickly to the circumstances presented to us by the pandemic to become more distributed as well as protect the safety of our employees. So two years on, we wanted to apply the most successful learnings and provide our teams with the freedom to work wherever they feel most productive and creative.

The future of work at Twitter is flexible, which is why we're focused on building upon our open and inclusive employee experience and trusting our teams to decide where they do their best work.