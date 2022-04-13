Open University reviews £16m media account

The Open University has started a review of its media planning and buying account.

Havas Media was awarded the £16m account in 2019 following a competitive pitch. Havas London, Havas Media and Havas Helia pitched together, succeeding MediaCom, Lida and Rapp.

The tender launched on 12 April with a closing date of 13 May 2022 for questionnaire responses. Details can be found on the Open University’s tendering portal.

It specifies that the OU is looking for an agency to handle media strategy, domestic and international media planning and buying, econometric modelling, campaign optimisation, media partnerships and other media deliverables.

Ceri Rose, director of marketing and communications at OU, explained that the pandemic has had a “profound effect” on the online education market and that OU is seeking a media agency to help it “navigate the challenges ahead and futureproof the OU brand”.

Rose added: “Our teaching and research at the OU is transforming people’s lives, driving economic growth and building fairer societies across the world and we need an agency partner who can accelerate our growth and help us achieve our mission to open up education for all.”

OU was established more than 50 years ago to make education more accessible and has taught 2.1 million people. It currently teaches more than 168,000 students and its alumni are spread across 157 countries.

Clare Charlton, head of brand and campaigns at OU, explained what the university was looking for in its search for an agency partner: “We have a new brand campaign launching later this year and are seeking an agency that can help us fuel the entire student enrolment journey putting data and audience insight at the heart of our planning.”